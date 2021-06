DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police have announced that a 16-year-old Dawson Springs resident died after being shot in his home today.

Neighbors say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Dakota Carter apparently heard someone at the door and was shot in the face after opening the door.

He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story.