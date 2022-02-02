DCSO: Reckless driver blocked by motorist arrested

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man early Wednesday morning for causing many safety concerns and reckless driving.

Around 3:20 a.m., law enforcement officers say they investigated reports of a reckless driver. According to police reports, officers observed the suspect, James Kanipe, 52, of Henderson, swerving in both lanes. They add that at one point, Kanipe completely stopped in the middle of the road. resulting in a semi swerving to avoid hitting him. Deputies tell us they attempted to stop Kanipe, but were unsuccessful. The vehicle was eventually stopped when another driver came in and blocked Kanipe, law enforcement officicals say.

Authorities say they arrested Kanipe suspected DUI. After further search of the vehicle, officials say they found suspected meth and a glass pipe. DCSO says Kanipe was charged with Reckless Driving, DUI 1st, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine), Fleeing/Evading Police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), Drug paraphernalia buy/possess, and Tampering With Physical Evidence.

Kanipe was arrested and lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.