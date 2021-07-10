DCSO: Man arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on drug charges after he fled from police on Tuesday.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver on Highway 231 and were able to locate a vehicle swerving multiple times in the 4800 block of New Hartford Road. Deputies say they were able to pull over the vehicle, but the driver began to flee in the vehicle as the deputies were approaching. Officers pursued the vehicle until it struck a parked vehicle at the intersection of E. 15th and Breckenridge Street. Police say the suspect fled down an alley on foot.

Police searching the vehicle say they located approximately 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 860 doses of suspected LSD, approximately 46 suspected alprazolam pills, approximately 8 suspected oxycodone pills, approximately 23 grams of suspected marijuana and numerous other drug paraphernalia items consistent with trafficking.

Through a lengthy investigation, deputies arrested Tyler Dearmond, 32. Dearmond faces charges of fleeing and evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment and reckless driving.