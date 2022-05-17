DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials and police went to a trailer park to investigate a suspect.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on May 16 around 2:13 p.m., DCSO and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the Colony Mobile Home Park in reference to a male threatening people with a firearm and a knife.

DCSO says during the investigation, deputies found a loaded pistol hidden in a secret compartment in the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle. DCSO arrested Julian T. Brady, 23, of Owensboro, for the following charges:

Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Menacing

Brady was also arrested on three unrelated arrest warrants.