DEA, local law enforcement arrest nearly a dozen people

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Following an investigation several months in the making, the Drug Enforcement Agency, as well as law enforcement in Evansville and Indianapolis, carried out a drug raid Tuesday morning.

We’re told authorities were searching for nearly a dozen people. One of them is still at large. All those arrested were people accused of dealing fentanyl and meth.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office tells us several locations in Vanderburgh and Henderson were raided.

This is a developing story.