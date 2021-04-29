Deaconess employee reports vehicle involved in a hit and run, EPD ask for your help

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After working a 12 hour shift at Deaconess Hospital, an employee says his vehicle was damaged and the suspect was nowhere to be seen. This happened last Saturday.

Evansville Police have released these images that depict the moment the suspect’s truck hit the victim’s vehicle. The other picture shows the suspect as he is walking to his truck.

Source: Evansville Police Department

If anyone recognizes this person, or this truck, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7942