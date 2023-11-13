HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A mistrial was declared in a 2022 murder investigation.

Court documents say the judge presiding over the case in Vanderburgh Circuit Court granted the defense’s motion for a mistrial and set a hearing for November 17 at 9 a.m. to reset the trial date.

According to the official probable cause affidavit, police investigators believe Collins pulled up in a car at a Judson Street home just after 4 a.m. on December 11, 2022. Police say Collins knew the person living at the home, who came outside to visit. Authorities believe the victim, who was later identified as Jaylen A. Curlee, also walked outside to the car. The affidavit states that Curlee stood outside the driver’s side of the car where Collins was sitting.

Police say several shots were fired from inside the driver’s side of the vehicle. Officials tell us Collins then drove away from the scene.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office pronounced Curlee dead at the scene.