HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Court documents show that attorneys for Amanda Deckard have filed a notice of insanity defense.

Deckard was arrested in May in connection with an Evansville house fire that killed several pet lizards. While responding to the fire, one firefighter was injured by falling debris. Deckard was charged with one count of arson and three counts of animal cruelty.

A hearing has been scheduled for December 5 for Deckard’s mental health evaluation.