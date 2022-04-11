CARROL CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police say they have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots.

Law enforcement officials uncovered posts from 2016 to 2017 from anthony_shots accounts on Snapchat and Instagram. Police say the fictitious profile used photographs of a known male model, portraying himself as being extremely wealthy and owning many sports cars.

Posts from the anthony_shots account (FILE: Indiana State Police)

According to police, the fictitious profile’s creator used the account to to solicit nude images from underage girls, obtain their addresses and attempt to meet them.

ISP says they have already identified the male in these images that were used by the anthony_shots profile. Additionally, they say the male that is in the photos is not a person of interest in the investigation.

Investigators with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force say they are looking to expand the list of social media apps used by anthony_shots. If you or someone you know communicated with the profile, anthony_shots on the social media application called Yellow, currently known as Yubo, you’re asked to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

More images from the account can be found below.