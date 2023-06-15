DELPHI, Ind. – Defense attorneys and prosecutors made arguments in court Thursday about statements previously made by Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen.

Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Allen, looking gaunt, appeared in court Thursday in a yellow jumpsuit. During the hearing, defense attorneys indicated that Allen had made self-incriminating statements linking him to the girls’ deaths. Prosecutor Nick McLeland agreed Allen had “made admissions.”

However, Allen’s attorneys argued the statements couldn’t be trusted because of their client’s mental state. They want him moved out of Westville Correctional Facility to a county jail for his mental health and wellbeing.

Allen’s statements, which he made previously and revealed for the first time in public, are expected to dominate the rest of Thursday’s hearing.

The proceedings started at 10 a.m. at the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi. Judge Fran Gull from Allen County has been assigned to the case after Benjamin Diener, a Carroll County judge, recused himself last year.

Gull was expected to hear from defense attorneys and prosecutors regarding several motions. Allen’s defense team filed a motion to suppress certain evidence from the case.

The probable cause affidavit unsealed in November 2022 indicated that investigators found an unspent round near the girls’ bodies. A forensic expert determined the bullet had been ejected from Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226. Allen’s attorneys are expected to challenge that evidence.

Another topic of the hearing: a motion to reconsider safekeeping order. This has to do with Allen being housed at a Department of Correction facility instead of a local jail. His attorneys had previously asked for Allen to be moved to a different facility, saying his physical and mental health have been in decline since his arrest.

Another motion involves due process to make sure Allen’s legal rights are protected and that he receives no prejudicial or unequal treatment.