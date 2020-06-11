Deputies trying to identify suspect after burglary at Dairy Freeze

ISLAND, Ky. (WEHT) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying a person caught on camera burglarizing a popular ice cream shop.

Deputies shared these pictures of a person in a gray hoodie and blue jeans robbing the Dairy Freeze on Highway 431 in Island. Deputies say it happened around midnight Monday.







Anyone who may recognize this person is asked to call the McLean County Sheriff.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)