Deputies looking for Madisonville man after he hit a deputy with a vehicle

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County deputies are looking for a Madisonville man after allegedly hitting a detective with his vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned with drugs and several guns inside.

On Tuesday, detectives tried to pull over Matthew Lynn, 25, in Nortonville. But as a detective approached the car, Lynn swerved toward the detective who was hit with the back tire of Lynn’s vehicle.

Detectives then chased Lynn through Nortonville and onto Red Hill Road. Since the road was closed due to high water, authorities ended the chase, but say Lynn drove through the water.

Lynn’s vehicle was later found abandoned in a wooded area off Stone Chapel Road. Deputies found marijuana, 8 guns and several hundred rounds of armor piercing ammunition inside.

An arrest warrant on multiple charges will be sought for Lynn, according to deputies.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)