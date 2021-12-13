Detectives arrest Tell City man for attempted child molestation

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Following an investigation, 34-year-old David Randall was arrested by Tell City Police for attempted child molestation, child solicitation and inappropriate communication with a child, detectives say.

TCPD say they began their investigation after learning that Randall was allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a 12-year-old child using the popular social media app Snapchat.

Detectives tell us they monitored the communication and gathered probable cause to conclude that he was sexually motivated and that he was aware of the child’s age.

According to police, on the morning of Dec. 13, detectives discovered that Randall had expressed that he wanted to meet the child at a residence in Tell City to engage in sexual activity.

Officers tell us they made immediate arrangements to ensure the physical safety of the child as TCPD detectives conducted surveillance of Randall and the residence where they later saw him arrive with the intention of meeting the child.

According to official police reports, upon entering the residence, Randall was taken into custody by TCPD detectives and officers and arrested without incident.

Randall is currently lodged in the Perry County Detention Center on a $30,605.00 bond.