Update – Police say the man involved in the standoff and loaded into the ambulanced had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Update – The standoff is over. One male was loaded up into an ambulance and police are leaving the scene.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police has been involved in a standoff in the 600 block of Reis Ave. since 630 a.m. this morning on April 16.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene report that the police started using a bullhorn around 9 a.m. to get someone inside the house to come out.

