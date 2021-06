EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A heavy police presence was reported outside the 2500 block of Pollack Avenue in Evansville after a shots fired call.

Several patrol cars responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were seen with rifles drawn and part of Pollack was closed to traffic.

Police say no victims were found at the scene and no arrests were made. Police say the investigation is still active, but there is no threat to the public.