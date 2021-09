OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are on scene at a PNC Bank branch on Frederica Street about a possible robbery. OPD says it happened aroun 9:20 a.m.

Employees report a man walked in armed with a handgun and demanding money. The man left the bank on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Case #21-68720- We are currently on the scene of a Bank Robbery at PNC Bank on Frederica St.



If you have any information or this suspect looks familiar please call dispatch at 270-687-8888 or CrimeStoppers at 270-687-8484. This suspect may still be armed, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/ZdVXH4LJga — Owensboro Police (@owensboropolice) September 2, 2021

This is a developing story.