EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Police say one person was stabbed near the Four Freedoms Monument in downtown Evansville Thursday night.

Dispatch says the call came in at 9:33 p.m. as an assault.

Officers on the scene told our news crew that someone had been stabbed. They say no arrests have been made but a suspect is being interviewed by police.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story.