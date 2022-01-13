Disturbing new details emerge in kidnapping, rape, murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Disturbing new details are coming out in the murder and rape of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland of Columbus.

Jeremy Williams, 37, appeared briefly in a Russell County courtroom Wednesday morning to face three additional capital murder charges that carry the death penalty if convicted.

The new details are incredibly disturbing.

Williams spent less than 10 minutes in front of Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson.

The new capital charges include murder in the course of kidnapping, rape, and sodomy. Two additional charges – producing child pornography and abuse of a corpse – provide more details.

It is also alleged in the court documents obtained by News 3 that the girl died of asphyxiation at the time she was being sexually abused.

The documents also allege that the sexual abuse was recorded in some manner.

The court documents provide the details that Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor and Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey can’t because of a gag order.

“The facts of the case are going to be a lot contained in the actual warrants,” said Chancey. “Past what’s in the warrants, we are not going to be able to say much about the details leading to those warrants, but warrants will speak for themselves what the underlying allegations are. Obviously, it troubles us the information we have found out.”

Defense attorney Chuck Floyd will continue to represent Williams on all charges.

The next step is a preliminary hearing where the state will present its evidence against Williams. That has not been scheduled.

Previous Coverage

Jan 11, 2022 – Russell County adds three additional capital murder charges against Jeremy Williams in Kamarie Holland’s murder

Jan 6, 2022 – Alaska authorities: Man accused of killing Kamarie Holland now a suspect in 2005 death of his 1-month-old daughter

Dec 30, 2021 – Columbus woman charged in daughter’s murder, trafficking has ongoing child endangerment charge

Dec 29, 2021 – Columbus woman suspected of sex-trafficking five-year-old daughter to alleged killer

Dec 29, 2021 – Columbus mother charged with Felony Murder, Human Trafficking in daughter’s death

Dec 28, 2021 – Mother arrested, charged with murder in death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

Dec 27, 2021 – Breaking: Russell County Sheriff’s deputies searching property near home where Kamarie Holland’s body was found

Dec 22, 2021 – In eulogy, Kamarie Holland’s great uncle sums up murder this way: ‘Evil has entered our community. Evil has affected our family’

Dec 20, 2021 – A week after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was brutally murdered, Russell County judge keeps gag order in place

Dec 15, 2021 – BREAKING: Investigation underway on Bowman Street, area were Kamarie Holland was reported missing

Dec 15, 2021 – Man accused in Kamarie Holland’s murder previously arrested in Muscogee County on charges of Simple Battery-Family Violence and Cruelty to Children-3rd degree

Dec 14, 2021 – Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in girl’s murder has other incidences of alleged violence against children

Dec 14, 2021 – Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder appears in court, updates from inside the courtroom

Dec 14, 2021 – BREAKING: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody