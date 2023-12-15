HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Dixon man is arrested after police say he lead them on a chase into oncoming traffic.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy was on patrol in Dixon on Wednesday when he noticed a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Joshua Durham. Authorities say the deputy knew that Durham had active warrants out for his arrest.

During a traffic stop, police say that Durham fled on foot into oncoming traffic, nearly getting the deputy and himself struck by a swerving vehicle. After the use of a stun gun, Durham was taken into custody without further incident. Police say a search of Durham’s vehicle turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Durham is currently in the Webster County Jail on the following charges: