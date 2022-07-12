Police say this suspect might be involved in an auto theft early Tuesday morning in Henderson (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says detectives are trying to identify a suspect after a car was stolen earlier today just outside the Audubon area.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the EZ Shop at the intersection of Clay Street and Atkinson Street around 6:04 Tuesday morning.

A male suspect was seen on camera showing off his tattoos to the workers before the theft. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that the stolen vehicle has since been found.

The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify this man. If you have any information, you’re asked to call them at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.