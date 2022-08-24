NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street.

Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According to officers, the suspect more than likely has cuts to their hands. Police have not said whether or not this person stole anything from the restaurant.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Newburgh Police Department at (812) 853-1732 or email Sgt. Ryan McIntosh at rmcintosh@newburghpolice.com.