EPD: Dog gets off a leash, runs out of a yard, and attacks a pedestrian on the street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After attacking someone on the street, a dog gets pepper sprayed, leaves and the pedestrian is found alive in a pool of blood.

According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), they responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. on January 11 about a dog attack. EPD says the victim was attacked while she was walking by a dog that came out of a yard, someone else pepper sprayed the animal, the animal disengaged, and the victim ran for safety.

EPD reported that an official found the victim in a pool of blood on a front porch. EPD says that the victim could not feel her hand, and several puncture wounds and tendons were noticed by the official. According to EPD, Animal Control got the dog in custody, and the owner of the dog said that the dog was being walked when it slipped free of its leash. EPD reports that the victim was sent to a local hospital for medical treatment, and her injuries were deemed by hospital staff as significant and will require surgery and rehabilitation.