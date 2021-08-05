Don Mattingly’s son Taylor bonded out of jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The son of former Yankees star and Evansville Don Mattingly has bonded out of jail.

Court records show Taylor Mattingly has been arrested four times over the past two months. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, this stems form a domestic battery and invasion of privacy case involving a girlfriend. Most recently, Mattingly was arrested on July 3 for failing to appear.

Taylor Mattingly bonded out of jail on Wednesday after a judge dismissed an invasion of privacy charge. He still faces felony charges in connection with the domestic battery incident.