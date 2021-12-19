A double murder happens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two adult victims were shot and killed around 3:00 a.m. on December 19.

Evansville Police Officers responded to a welfare check and learned that someone had been shot. Officers were able to locate the residence in the 1200 block of Lodge Ave. and found two deceased adult victims inside the residence.

It appeared that both victims had been shot and killed. There were some juveniles at the residence but they were safe and out of harm’s way. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify 29-year-old Arthur Lee Jones IV as a murder suspect. Jones has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with two counts of murder.

