Driver arrested after shooting handgun on Indiana Toll Road

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say an incident early Saturday morning lead to an arrest in Lake County.

Around 3 a.m., a state trooper says they saw a man firing a gun out their window while driving west on Indiana Toll Road. According to police reports, the trooper immediately pulled the vehicle over on a felony traffic stop.

Officials say everyone in the car was taken into custody without issue. They say the driver, Julio H. Miramontes, 31, from Chicago, was transported to the Lake County Jail and is preliminarily charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Handgun (Level 6 Felony). Police state the two other passengers in the vehicle were not charged and were released at the scene.

During the investigation, a 9mm Sig P365 was recovered, police say.