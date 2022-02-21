ELKHART CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A South Bend man lands himself in jail after crashing through a flower shop overnight during a police chase.

According to reports, an Indiana State Trooper tried to pull over a red Hyundai shortly before 4 a.m. Monday for several traffic violations near the Indiana Toll Road Elkhart Exit. The driver of the Hyundai refused to stop and fled southbound on Cassopolis Street.

During an attempt to run from police, the driver hit the raised concrete center divider and lost control of the vehicle, crossing into southbound lanes and crashing through the front of West View Florist. Police tell us the damage done to the flower shop was extensive.

Police say after crashing through the front of the building, the Hyundai came to a final stop in the southbound lanes of Cassopolis Street. The driver, Maki Chandler, 18 of South Bend, ran from the crash scene and tried to get into a passing vehicle but was taken into custody by an officer, ISP says.

Chandler was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement and taken to the Elkhart County Jail. The Elkhart County Prosecutor will review this case and determine all appropriate charges. Police tell us they are still investigating the incident.