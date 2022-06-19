EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a driver that left a scene of a car crash. Officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on June 18 about 1:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Covert Ave.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Evansville Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) treating two women for injuries. Officers talked with a witness, who told police he was driving behind a grey Chevy Malibu. The witness said they saw the car leave the road to the left and crash head on against a utility pole.

Police said the witness told officers that a male got out of the car and staggered away. When the witness pulled up to the crash, he heard the driver yell “We got to go!” according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

The news release said there were two passengers and one of the passengers yelled that the other one was hurt. The witness told officers the driver then left the scene on foot as the passenger yelled for help.

The witness told officers they walked up to the crash and saw the victim of the crash unconscious in the front passenger seat. Officers said the witness helped get the victim out of the vehicle and to safety.

Police said the passenger who had yelled at the driver complained of pain throughout her body and was transported by AMR to Saint Vincent. The victim was conscious when officers were on the scene according to a police spokesperson.

Officers on the scene said the victim was unable to answer basic questions and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Officers said they observed the victim had a bloody nose and red marks on her face. She was transported by AMR to Saint Vincent for treatment.

Officers confirmed the vehicle had heavy front end damage and the airbags had deployed. While inspecting the vehicle, officers found a pill bottle containing a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana and was taken into evidence.

Police said they have not been able to locate the driver of the Chevy Malibu. The vehicle was towed to Tri-State Towing.