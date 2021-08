HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson man charged in a deadly crash on Highway 41 in Evansville last year has pled guilty.

Damon Busby pled guilty to three counts of reckless homicide. In September of last year, police say Busby sped through a red light and crashed into a vehicle. Crystal Lawrence, and her three children, 15-year-old Abigail and 6-year-old Chase died in that crash.

Busby will be sentenced on September 30.