WASHINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – An investigation involving multiple local law enforcement agencies and the DEA leads to the seizure of nearly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, search warrants were issued for homes on East Pearl and East John Streets in Washington.

Investigators say they found 618 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, marijuana, paraphernalia and items used in the distribution of narcotics.

Tremaine Mosley, 39, and Donna Fuesler, 57, were arrested and and taken to the Daviess County Security Center.

Mosley faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. Fuesler faces charges of possession and maintaining a common nuisance.