BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say a drug bust ended with Social Services being notified and two behind bars. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies conducted a search warrant at the 300 block of Bruce School Road in Beaver Dam on Friday.

Law enforcement officials say they found meth and marijuana inside the home. According the sheriff’s office, scales, baggies, several glass pipes, bongs and short barrel shotgun were also found at the residence.

Beaver Dam residents Jared E. Blanton (35) and Kaela A. Hillard (20) were located and arrested in the home. Deputies say they found a child inside during the search warrant, leading law enforcement to contact Social Services.

Along with Blanton and Hillard, two others were in the home during the search and were charged with minor drug offenses, officials say.

Blanton was charged with:

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (firearm enhanced)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced)

Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Degree (firearm enhanced)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Hillard was charged with:

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (firearm enhanced)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced)

Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Degree (firearm enhanced)