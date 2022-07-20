EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Kentucky residents will soon be doing time in prison for dealing drugs in Evansville and Henderson.

James Shultz, 37, of Louisville, Ky., was sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On Jan. 5, 2021, codefendant Sheena Garrett, 35, of Henderson, Ky., was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents show that in 2018, Shultz and Garrett plotted to distribute more than 4.5 kilos of meth. Shultz regularly provided three to six pounds of meth to Garrett, who would then distribute it to the Tri-State area.

On Sept. 1, 2018, police say Shultz was driving on I-69 in Vanderburgh County when he was pulled over by officers for breaking a traffic law. Officers reportedly searched the vehicle after a drug detection dog was alerted to the presence of narcotics. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, officers seized just under 1.5 kilograms of meth and a large amount of cash during the search.

In his guilty plea, Shultz admitted that he had planned to give the meth to Garrett for further distribution. Court documents state that as part of the sentences, the judge ordered that Shultz and Garrett each be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years, following their release from prison.

