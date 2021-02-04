Drug-filled backpack seen by an officer being thrown into a bush, but the suspect says it’s not his bag

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) While responding to a report of shots fired on Covert Avenue Thursday, an Evansville Police officer sees a man throw a backpack behind a bush. When the officer asked the man whose backpack was lying on the ground, the man said it did not belong to him.

Since the backpack was considered found property, officers opened it up to look inside and determine who the backpack belonged to. They found a brown vial with meth residue, a white baggy with meth, and a black wallet with a state identification card with the name David Coon. When an officer asked again if the backpack was his, Coon said it was not his, but his girlfriend’s items were inside.

As the officer continued to search, he also found a hypodermic syringe and a clear glass pipe with burnt residue inside a rolled up sock. When asked if he was a diabetic, Coon said he was not. The officer also found a black box with a clear vial with liquid inside, and a black scale. Officers also found marijuana and Alprazolam in one of Coon’s pockets.

Coon was arrested on several charges including possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)