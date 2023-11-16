HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A long-term drug and firearms investigation led to the arrest of five suspects in Owensboro.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, detectives served search warrants at two locations, one of which was handled by the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team due to having a history of firearms-related incidents.

During the searches of residences in the 700 block of Elm Street and the 2200 block of West 9th Street, authorities say several types of illegal drugs and firearms were recovered, including a high-powered AR style rifle loaded with rounds capable of piercing body armor.

Police say that each residence also showed signs of drug trafficking activity. The drugs that were seized included 2,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana and methamphetamine. Two infants were also present during the searches.

DCSO says the following people were taken into custody:

21-year-old Kobe Smith

27-year-old Erica West

21-year-old Iesha Matson

21-year-old Naraya Combest

20-year-old Dionte Brown

Image courtesy: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say suspects are facing charges including drug trafficking, wanton endangerment, possession of controlled substances, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says their Special Investigations Unit expects additional charges in the future.