Drugs and a loaded handgun found during French Lick traffic stop

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police tell us they pulled over a white pickup truck Friday for breaking several traffic laws. In an official press release, sources say the vehicle was spotted driving left of center and failed to signal a lane change. ISP state that the license plate for the vehicle was found to be fake.

Roughly 16 grams of crystal meth, marijuana and five different controlled substances were reportedly found during the traffic stop. Police add that a loaded handgun and over $5000 were also discovered in the truck.

The driver, 56-year-old David Guthrie of Huron, was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Orange County Jail.