Nickolas L. Wuebbels (left) and Deja C. Hill (right) [Courtesy: Mt. Vernon Police Department)

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — A search warrant led to the arrests of a felon and a woman in Mt. Vernon, Illinois early Friday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., multiple agencies searched a home at the 900 block of Salem Road. Officials say this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area.

Two people were found in the home, police say, and both were arrested without incident. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, detectives found meth, drug equipment and ammunition inside the residence.

Nickolas L. Wuebbels and Deja C. Hill were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Justice Center. Nickolas Wuebbels, 43, is facing charges of:

Aggravated Delivery of Methamphetamine 15 – 100 Grams

Possession of Drug Equipment

Possession of Ammunition by a Felon

Deja Hill, 23, is facing charges of:

Possession of Methamphetamine Less than 5 Grams

Possession of Drug Equipment

Authorities say bond will be set for both individuals.