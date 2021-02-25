Drugs and guns taken off the street after traffic stop in Knox County

KNOX CO., Ind (WEHT) A traffic stop ends with guns and drugs taken off the streets.

Officers say Johan Jean was pulled over on US-41 near Vincennes for a traffic violation. While talking to Jean, police say the trooper noticed the smell of marijuana.

After searching the car, officers say they found marijuana, oxycodone, edible marijuana, brownies and three handguns. Two of the guns were reported stolen out of Evansville.

Johan Jean, Courtesy: Knox County Jail

A passenger in the car at the time of the search was arrested for the stolen guns. Both men are being held in the Knox County Jail.

(This story was originally published on February 25, 2021)