Drugs and loaded AR-15 rifle found during traffic stop along I-69

INDIANA (WEHT) — Around 9:00 Saturday morning, Madisonville Police say they pulled over a silver Chevrolet sedan heading north on Interstate 69.

Officers say they conducted a vehicle search after smelling the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the search, police tell us they found eight vacuumed sealed packs and several small baggies of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded American Tactical AR-15 rifle.

While searching the occupants, MPD adds they found a baggie of suspected powder cocaine.

Zaire Gardner, 24, and Pedro Ortiz Couvertier, 23, were arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail. They are currently facing drug trafficking related offenses.