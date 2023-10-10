HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A teenager has been sentenced on drunk driving charges in Posey County.

Darrell Hinton of Pearl River, Mississippi will serve 180 days in the county jail, with some credit for time served. Police say Hinton was charged in September after officers in Mt. Vernon spotted him striking a curb and nearly hitting another vehicle while going 60 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

While checking for warrants, officers discovered Hinton was wanted in Mississippi on a felony indictment for armed robbery of a bank as well as assault with a deadly weapon.