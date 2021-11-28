Drunk driver steals semi-truck, leads Indiana State Police on chase

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Just after midnight Saturday, Indiana State Police say they received a 9-1-1 call that a semi-truck hit two vehicles and left the scene of a crash on State Road 25.

After attempting to pull over the semi-truck, police say they were lead on a near 30 mile pursuit of the vehicle. According to ISP, the driver avoided several tire deflation devices before eventually driving the semi off the road, effectively stopping the vehicle.

33-year-old Jonathan Cain of West Lafayette was taken into custody and is now facing numerous charges. Cain showed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety test, as stated by police. ISP go on to say that further investigation revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .095%.

After notifying the semi-truck company, troopers say they received information that Cain had stolen the Freightliner and the trailer.

Cain was transported to Tippecanoe County Jail. He is facing charges of:

Unauthorized Control of a Vehicle – Level 5 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Prior) – Level 5 Felony

Possession of Stolen Property – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

Aggressive Driving – Class A Misdemeanor

Leaving the Scene of a Crash – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor