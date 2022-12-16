HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson DUI suspect has been released from jail shortly after a multi-vehicle accident.

Police say this was an accident without injuries. Katie Kilgore, 18, was charged with Reckless Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. Kilgore has since been released from the Henderson County Detention Center.

Officers with the Henderson Police Department (HPD) came to U.S. 41 North and Kimsey Lane in reference to a report of a multi vehicle accident. Police say upon arrival it was determined three vehicles were involved in the collision.

HPD says Kilgore was arrested, and all drivers and passengers refused medical help.