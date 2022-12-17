PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a truck believed to be involved in a trailer theft earlier this month.

According to deputies, the incident happened on the morning of December 1 on Highway 142 in Philpot. Authorities would like to determine either the driver or the owner of the red pickup truck pictured below. They say it happened sometime around 8 a.m.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office and leave a message for Deputy Schilke or remain anonymous through Crime Stopppers.

