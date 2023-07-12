HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Elizabethtown man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Court documents say William Stover, 46, of Elizabethtown, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony offense. Documents say, in addition, Stover is charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings. Officials say Stover was arrested on July 10 and made his inital apperance in the Western District of Kentucky.

According to court documents, Stover was identified on CCTV footage and police body-worn camera footage at the U.S. Capitol building and grounds on January 6, 2021. Documents say in this footage, it is alleged that Stover pushed against a police line and aided other rioters in fighting against police officers near an entrance to the Capitol building at the lower west terrace tunnel.

Court documents say that at about 3:16 p.m., Stover arrived at the tunnel entrance and joined with others in a push against the police line. Officials say Stover and the other rioters were eventually expelled from the tunnel entrance by police; however, court documents say that Stover and others returned to once again push against police at the tunnel entrance.

According to court documents, Stover grabbed onto the side of the tunnel entrance in an effort to leverage his weight and to push against police. Officials say Stover then grabbed ahold of the side of the tunnel, hoisted himself up and reached over the heads of the other rioters to grab the helmet of the nearest police officer.

A short while later, court documents state that Stover received a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield which he then handed to another rioter who climbed up behind him. Officials say that rioter took the shield from Stover and used it to attack police. Court documents say Stover remained at the entrance to the tunnel as the rioters fought police for about twenty more minutes. Officials say at about 4:10 p.m., he was pushed away from the mouth of the tunnel by the crowd.

Officials say this case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Documents say valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.