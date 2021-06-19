EPD: $15,000 worth of items stolen from store

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating after approximately $15,000 worth of items were stolen from a local store.

Officers were dispatched to Dollar Variety Plus on North Green River Road on Friday. Police say a window pane had been removed and other windows had been tampered with. The owner of the store told police most of the vaping products had been stolen as well as hookahs and cash.

Police say surveillance video shows two people breaking in through the window around 2 a.m.

