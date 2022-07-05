EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department responded to a burglary where $20,000 worth of items were stolen from a computer store.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 1400 block of Hirschland Road. EPD says the report came in on July 4 between 2:40 a.m. and 2:58 a.m.

Officers arrived and saw that the front glass door had been shattered, and several electronic devices were stolen from the business. A crime scene unit was called and took pictures, says EPD.

EPD says this is an ongoing investigation.