EPD arrest man after allegedly firing gun at pedestrians

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WHET) – A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday after Evansville police said he fired shots to intimidate others. At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department was called to the 800 block of Adams Avenue for a call of shots being fired.

One of the victims told police that he and the other victim, a juvenile, were walking on the sidewalk in the area when a car pulled up next to them. After a brief conversation, both victims started to walk away when they heard gunfire coming from the vehicle. Neither victim was struck by the gunfire, but bullet holes were found in a house, police said.

With the help of the victims, police found the car in the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue. Shaundae Alexander Winters was found in an apartment nearby and arrested. He was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation, and two counts of criminal mischief.

(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)

