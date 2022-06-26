EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) arrested a man for drugs and an outstanding warrant at 12:30 a.m. on June 26. Police identified the man as Dawnqua Shemwell.

Officers were on patrol and observed a vehicle make an improper turn and fail to signal another turn. The vehicle was pulled over by officers near the Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue intersection.

Police said the officers smelled burnt marijuana and saw raw marijuana in plain sight. Officers asked everyone in the vehicle to get out and put them all into handcuffs according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

The release said officers searched Shemwell and located seven Xanax bars in a red ziploc baggy in his wallet. Officers learned Shemwell had a felony warrant out of Vanderburgh County and Gibson County according to a police spokesperson.

Officials said officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock handgun on the floorboard where Shemwell was seated. Shemwell does not have a concealed carry permit and had been convicted of a serious violent felony according to authorities.

Crime scene was called to collect the gun and the drugs were bagged, labeled and submitted into evidence according to officials. Shemwell was taken to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on drug possession and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.