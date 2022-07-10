EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department arrested an Evansville man for multiple charges including rape on July 9. Police identified the man as George Smith, 74.

Police said Smith assaulted a woman twice over a span of a few days including threatening her with a knife. A police spokesperson said the victim told officers Smith was intoxicated during the incidents.

Authorities said officers noticed many bruises on the victim. Smith was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Operation Center to be interviewed.

During the interview, authorities said Smith admitted to being intoxicated during the time of the assaults and to threatening the victim with a knife.

Smith was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and was charged with rape, strangulation, sexual battery, intimidation and interfering with reporting a crime. He had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2015.