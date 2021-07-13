EPD arrest suspect in deadly hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday morning.

21-year-old Dylan Birdwell was booked into the Vanderburgh County Detention Center on Tuesday night with no bond. EPD issued a warrant for Birdwell’s arrest earlier this week after they say he intentionally ran his car over 39-year-old Patrick Adams. He is being charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Police say a fight broke out on Saturday in the 1300 block of Florence Street. According to police, several people were involved with the altercation, including Birdwell and Adams. According to Police, Adams threw something at a vehicle driven by one of Birdwell’s relatives. Police say that Birdwell swerved his vehicle into Adams. Adams later died from his injuries.