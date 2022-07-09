EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two people as officers were called to a domestic violence in progress. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Millbrook Court on July 9 at about 11 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they could hear a woman screaming from inside the apartment. Officers were able to make contact with the woman at the door and saw a red mark on her face according to a release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

The release said the woman, 43 year-old Sarah Pennington, told officers at first there was no one else inside the apartment, but later admitted that there was a man inside. The man, 47 year-old Kenneth Pennington, came out of the apartment when officers called him to come out according to a police spokesperson.

Sarah told officers there were active protective orders between both of them and Kenneth was intoxicated and physical with her. Kenneth was found to also have marks on him according to officers on the scene.

Sarah and Kenneth were both arrested and taken to Vanderburgh County Jail.