EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested a group they allege are nationwide ATM thieves.

EPD says on Thursday afternoon, police were notified about an attempted ATM theft that occurred in Mt. Vernon during the early morning hours. Officers say the description given was consistent with previous ATM thefts that have occurred in Evansville. Police say the offenders were known to travel from Texas, steal a large pickup truck, place equipment in it that’s needed to pull open the ATM vault doors and stage the truck near where the intended crime will occur.

Police say they received a report that officers took for a stolen truck around 8 a.m. yesterday morning, after the attempted ATM theft occurred in Mt. Vernon. Detectives felt that an Evansville bank’s ATM machine could possibly be the next target. Police say late last night, the stolen truck was spotted in a different apartment complex. EPD says they set up surveillance on the pickup, expecting the group to return and use the truck for another attempted ATM theft.

Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Jail

Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Jail

Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Jail

EPD says shortly after, detectives saw a car pull up next to the stolen truck. Police say three people got out of the car and were seen placing chains, crowbars and hooks into the bed of the truck. EPD says the group then left the truck, returned to the car and drove to a nearby fast-food restaurant. Officers and detectives conducted a traffic stop, where all four people were placed under arrest.

EPD says Leroy Mouton Jr., 27, Mark L. Dwellingham, 22, Anthony D. Smith, 22, Marvin D. Dock Jr., 19, all from Texas, were arrested and charged with the following:

Auto Theft

Conspiracy

Criminal Gang Activity

Each individual was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.